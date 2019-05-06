The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Transgender teen's move to all-girls government school makes history


Guest: Bronagh Hammond Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department 

Special Votes- Minister Kubayi-Ngubane votes

6 May 2019 4:34 PM
Transnet on the stand at state capture inquiry

6 May 2019 4:30 PM
Special votes in KZN

6 May 2019 4:22 PM
Special votes- Bishop Tutu votes

6 May 2019 4:13 PM
Karima Brown versus the EFF

6 May 2019 4:04 PM
Mashabela Galane

3 May 2019 5:56 PM
Women & Men against child abuse taking hands with the Carletonville community to find Justice

3 May 2019 4:40 PM
A former athlete who ran against Caster Semenya in 2019, admits that her views were ignorant

3 May 2019 4:32 PM
Johan Booysen at state capture

3 May 2019 4:01 PM
EWN Headlines
KZN special votes continue amid protests in some areas
KZN special votes continue amid protests in some areas

Among these areas is Umlazi township where residents were protesting on Mangosuthu Highway and barricaded roads.

13 witnesses, over 26,000 pages in reports: Zondo inquiry zooms in on Transnet
13 witnesses, over 26,000 pages in reports: Zondo inquiry zooms in on Transnet

Most of the corruption allegations pertain to procurement irregularities that have cost the state and taxpayers billions of rands.
UPDATE: Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives birth to a boy
UPDATE: Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives birth to a boy

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and will be seventh in line to the throne.

