The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

The Mercy Foundation SA helps youth with reading glasses


Guest: Dudley Filippa, Mercy Foundation founder

What a coalition could mean for the future of Gauteng, South Africa and the 'big 3'

7 May 2019 5:23 PM
SA study proves that kids' health habits can be improved in a week

7 May 2019 4:55 PM
21 arrested in North West since electoral officer's car torched

7 May 2019 4:24 PM
KZN Cogta briefes on security plans ahead of elections

7 May 2019 3:53 PM
IEC briefing

7 May 2019 3:31 PM
Popo testifies at the State Capture Commission

7 May 2019 3:24 PM
Why a midwife is still a safe option

6 May 2019 7:30 PM
Home Affairs open on Wednesday

6 May 2019 5:34 PM
SA’s politics is making us sick – literally

6 May 2019 5:06 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
IEC officials caught in shooting, army to be deployed for elections in KZN
However, acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga was confident security would not be a problem on Wednesday.

Nafiz Modack and mother get bail in corruption case
The alleged crime lord and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
Police on high alert in Vuwani as election day approaches
The pro-Makhado task team that had led the Vuwani community raised another demarcation issue, this time wanting to be incorporated into the Makhado Local Municipality.

