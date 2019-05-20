The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Zuma lawyer insists that he should have been charged with Shaik


EWN Reporter Clement Manyathela 

Legal Update to criminalize giving children smart devices with access to porn sites

20 May 2019 5:32 PM
BDS South Africa 'silent' on alleged sexual harassment

20 May 2019 5:07 PM
Impact of Unconstitutional Vrede Farm report of the PP's office

20 May 2019 4:26 PM
PP Vrede Farm report unconstitutional

20 May 2019 3:30 PM
GP Education admissions

20 May 2019 3:26 PM
Lenasia Land Grab saga continues

17 May 2019 4:43 PM
Fears of extremism live in the minds of South Africans, not in reality

17 May 2019 3:58 PM
GoT fans sign petition demanding season 8 remake

17 May 2019 3:50 PM
State Capture: Transnet

17 May 2019 3:37 PM
EWN Headlines
Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash
Eight people were killed and 45 others were injured in Monday morning's accident.
Sassa announces permanent CEO
Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.

Wife murderer Rob Packham branded a liar by court
The Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
