The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Lesotho wool farmers being defrauded by wool broker


EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane

Makana Municipality promises to pay Gift of the Givers for relief efforts

23 May 2019 4:37 PM
Inauguration readiness

23 May 2019 3:31 PM
First Inauguration where the public are invited

22 May 2019 5:33 PM
Mabuza swearing-in postponed to address allegations before integrity commission

22 May 2019 4:38 PM
Mabuza and Mokonyane not sworn in

22 May 2019 4:25 PM
Makhura victorious after secret ballot vote Makhura victorious after secret ballot vote

22 May 2019 4:04 PM
David Mabuza stepping aside

22 May 2019 3:39 PM
MPs sworn win while the Deputy Presidents opts to postpone his swearing in

22 May 2019 3:34 PM
Steve Mabona

21 May 2019 5:53 PM
EWN Headlines
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%

The South African Reserve Bank has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUM
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUM

NUM said the industrial action was officially over and the parties had agreed to an 8% salary increase.
Ekurhuleni announces R11.4bln jump in budget
Ekurhuleni announces R11.4bln jump in budget

The capital budget for the City has grown from 2018 by R900 million to R7.4 billion; 51% of this will be funded by loans of R3.7 billion.
