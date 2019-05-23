The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Zuma withdraws his statements around NPA prosecutor


EWN Reporter Clement Manyathela 

23 May 2019 5:07 PM
Makana Municipality promises to pay Gift of the Givers for relief efforts

23 May 2019 4:37 PM
Lesotho wool farmers being defrauded by wool broker

23 May 2019 3:38 PM
Inauguration readiness

23 May 2019 3:31 PM
First Inauguration where the public are invited

22 May 2019 5:33 PM
Mabuza swearing-in postponed to address allegations before integrity commission

22 May 2019 4:38 PM
Mabuza and Mokonyane not sworn in

22 May 2019 4:25 PM
Makhura victorious after secret ballot vote Makhura victorious after secret ballot vote

22 May 2019 4:04 PM
David Mabuza stepping aside

22 May 2019 3:39 PM
EWN Headlines
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries

Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction
Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction

Kenny Motsamai is a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer.
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%

The South African Reserve Bank has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%
