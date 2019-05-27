The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Naeem Jeenah Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre


Guest: Independent Investigation finds harassment investigation allegations “UNFOUNDED”

Muhammed Desai

Muhammed Desai

27 May 2019 6:32 PM
Independent Investigation finds harassment investigation allegations “UNFOUNDED”

27 May 2019 5:34 PM
Metros hit with water restrictions

27 May 2019 5:05 PM
Park-and-sell dealership ‘nothing but theft, fraud’

27 May 2019 4:31 PM
Water shortage

27 May 2019 2:53 PM
Zuma back in court

24 May 2019 3:44 PM
Zuma withdraws his statements around NPA prosecutor

23 May 2019 5:30 PM
Samke Mhlongo

23 May 2019 5:07 PM
Makana Municipality promises to pay Gift of the Givers for relief efforts

23 May 2019 4:37 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC’s integrity commission likely complete its work by Wednesday
ANC’s integrity commission likely complete its work by Wednesday

The commission is in discussions with more than 20 members of the governing party.

Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet
Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet

Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the premier's official residence on Monday, saying he wanted to save money.
UPDATE: 9 dead, 20 others injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision
UPDATE: 9 dead, 20 others injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision

The City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster management service said it was unclear what caused Monday afternoon’s accident.
