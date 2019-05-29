The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Sedumedi continues state capture testimony


EWN Reporter Barry Bateman

About 150 000 of unclaimed policies and trust units in SA

29 May 2019 5:00 PM
local film, "Botebong ba Pelo launches during child protection week

29 May 2019 4:33 PM
Makhura announces his Gauteng cabinet

29 May 2019 3:58 PM
Police Investigate after 8 bodies found buried in backyard of Joburg home

29 May 2019 3:35 PM
Leading NGO's call for end of abortion stigma in the country

28 May 2019 5:35 PM
David Mabuza gets sworn in after appearing before integrity commission

28 May 2019 5:26 PM
Cape Town Residents Have Until Thursday To Register Solar Power Systems

28 May 2019 4:58 PM
Child Protection Week

28 May 2019 4:38 PM
The legal and ethical issues that should concern us all

28 May 2019 3:54 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane interviews Khotsang Moshoeshoe who is lobbying SA buyers to boycott Lesotho wool and mohair. Farmers say they were forced by the government to export through Chinese-owned broker Maseru Dawning last year, but many are still queuing at banks, waiting to get their money.
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations
In the letter, the school said because the majority of its pupils were Christians, it would be closed on Ascension Day, 30 May, and rescheduled the exam for 5 June, the day of the Muslim celebration of Eid.

McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry told
MNS Attorneys' Tshiamo Sedumedi told the state capture commission of inquiry that in a bid to be appointed as transaction advisers by Transnet, McKinsey did not submit audited financial statements.

