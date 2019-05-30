Court orders EFF to pay, apologize to Trevor Manuel in defamation case

The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane

Gauteng Health under spotlight after new MEC appointment

30 May 2019 3:55 PM
Gauteng MEC's gets sworn in

30 May 2019 3:24 PM
Cosatu talks cabinet expectations/reaction

29 May 2019 5:24 PM
About 150 000 of unclaimed policies and trust units in SA

29 May 2019 5:00 PM
local film, "Botebong ba Pelo launches during child protection week

29 May 2019 4:33 PM
Makhura announces his Gauteng cabinet

29 May 2019 3:58 PM
Sedumedi continues state capture testimony

29 May 2019 3:45 PM
Police Investigate after 8 bodies found buried in backyard of Joburg home

29 May 2019 3:35 PM
Leading NGO's call for end of abortion stigma in the country

28 May 2019 5:35 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Proteas start World Cup with solid bowling performance
Interestingly, Imran Tahir bowled the first ball of the World Cup in a surprise move from Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis. South Africa will happy with their first 50 overs at the World Cup after restricting England to 311-8 in their allotted 50 overs.
GALLERY: New Cabinet members arrive for swearing-in
It was smiles all round as new members of Cabinet arrived at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.
WATCH LIVE: New Cabinet members take oath of office
Members of the national executive announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday are being sworn in.
