The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Child protection week


Guest: Vincentia Dlamini, Operations Director at Women and Men Against Child Abuse 

Gauteng Health under spotlight after new MEC appointment

30 May 2019 3:55 PM
Court orders EFF to pay, apologize to Trevor Manuel in defamation case

30 May 2019 3:33 PM
Gauteng MEC's gets sworn in

30 May 2019 3:24 PM
Cosatu talks cabinet expectations/reaction

29 May 2019 5:24 PM
About 150 000 of unclaimed policies and trust units in SA

29 May 2019 5:00 PM
local film, "Botebong ba Pelo launches during child protection week

29 May 2019 4:33 PM
Makhura announces his Gauteng cabinet

29 May 2019 3:58 PM
Sedumedi continues state capture testimony

29 May 2019 3:45 PM
Police Investigate after 8 bodies found buried in backyard of Joburg home

29 May 2019 3:35 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Amla retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer
Hashim Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed.
GALLERY: New Cabinet sworn in
New members of Cabinet were sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.
Mazzone, Van Damme re-elected to DA parliamentary caucus leadership team
The party said the group of members of Parliament it had elected represented the experience, diversity, and skills of the DA's new parliamentary caucus.
