The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

The EFF in Gauteng will open cases with IPID, Human Rights Commission and Public Protector


Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Gauteng Provincial Chairperson 

Disgruntled ANC members threaten to revolt against Integrity Commission

3 June 2019 5:42 PM
IAAF ruling suspended

3 June 2019 4:56 PM
Alex Inquiry continues

3 June 2019 4:24 PM
Former ANN7 editor testifies at state capture inquiry

3 June 2019 4:01 PM
SA Teens to Make History With Flight From Cape Town To Cairo

31 May 2019 5:33 PM
Xolobeni turns on ANC

31 May 2019 5:01 PM
Family of a Mamelodi woman tied up at hospital takes legal action

31 May 2019 4:57 PM
Child Protection Week

31 May 2019 4:31 PM
Testimony continues on allegations of irregularities at Transnet

31 May 2019 4:11 PM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Police search for grade 11 suspect in fatal Forest High stabbing
A grade eight pupil from Forest High School in the south of Johannesburg has died after being stabbed in an apparent fight between two groups.
Mashaba promises to rebuild demolished Alex homes
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba met with community members after 80 homes were demolished last week, which prompted angry residents to burn three houses in Marlboro Gardens.
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor
Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said Jacob Zuma went to the extent of convincing his ministers to fund and participate in the meetings.
