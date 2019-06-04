The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Child protection week with SAPS Lieutenant


Guest: Colenel Mntambo, Provincial Coordinator of family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual 

SARS raises tax return threshhold to a half a million

4 June 2019 5:40 PM
ANC NEC outcomes

4 June 2019 5:28 PM
SARS commissioner presser

4 June 2019 4:45 PM
Krugersdorp Killers have been found guilty of a spate of brutal murders

4 June 2019 4:23 PM
State Capture

4 June 2019 4:04 PM
Disgruntled ANC members threaten to revolt against Integrity Commission

3 June 2019 5:42 PM
IAAF ruling suspended

3 June 2019 4:56 PM
Alex Inquiry continues

3 June 2019 4:24 PM
The EFF in Gauteng will open cases with IPID, Human Rights Commission and Public Protector

3 June 2019 4:16 PM
EWN Headlines
Narrow Alexandra streets a 'huge problem' for police to navigate
Narrow Alexandra streets a 'huge problem' for police to navigate

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela said overpopulation was another challenge in Alexandra.
'Teachers are not bodyguards' - Sadtu reiterates call for more school security
'Teachers are not bodyguards' - Sadtu reiterates call for more school security

Sadtu was reacting to an attack at Forest High School, in the south of Johannesburg, where a grade eight pupil who was stabbed and killed on Monday.
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reforms
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reforms

Since becoming president in February 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to woo investment, create jobs and tackle deep-rooted corruption.

