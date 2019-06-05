The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

SARB mandate remains the same


Guest: Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

Child Soldier definition should be expanded to children living in areas with gang-violence

5 June 2019 5:31 PM
Forest High murder accused in court

5 June 2019 5:25 PM
Child protection week - Department of Social Development

5 June 2019 4:48 PM
Tshwane train crash investigation

5 June 2019 4:25 PM
Human Trafficking story Update

5 June 2019 4:16 PM
Joburg City Manger takes responsibility for Alex homes being demolished

5 June 2019 4:06 PM
State Capture- Transnet Swap

5 June 2019 4:01 PM
SA man still missing in Vietnam despite 'fake' Facebook posts

4 June 2019 6:03 PM
SARS raises tax return threshhold to a half a million

4 June 2019 5:40 PM
EWN Headlines
Mbalula: Brake failure caused Mamelodi train crash
Mbalula: Brake failure caused Mamelodi train crash

Sixty-four commuters and two crew members were injured in the crash on Saturday at Eerste Fabrieke station in Pretoria.
Nothing illegal about Alexandra home demolitions - Red Ants
Nothing illegal about Alexandra home demolitions - Red Ants

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the controversial security company said it was in possession of a 2016 court order authorising the removals.

Union challenges suspension of Mamelodi nurse accused of mistreating patient
Union challenges suspension of Mamelodi nurse accused of mistreating patient

A video of 76-year-old Martha Marais tied to a steel bench while lying on the floor at the facility has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation.
