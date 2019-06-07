The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Vlakfontein murder co-accused walks free


EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane

Paperwork backlog at Home Affairs

7 June 2019 4:36 PM
Newborn baby stolen at Baragwanath Hospital found in Diepkloof

7 June 2019 3:55 PM
Zuks Ramasia appointed SAA Acting CEO

7 June 2019 3:32 PM
Samke Mhlongo

6 June 2019 5:06 PM
Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence to be launched

6 June 2019 4:34 PM
State Capture- Transnet treasurer takes stand at state capture

6 June 2019 4:04 PM
Justice Minister at Forest high murder case bail application

6 June 2019 3:49 PM
Child Soldier definition should be expanded to children living in areas with gang-violence

5 June 2019 5:31 PM
Forest High murder accused in court

5 June 2019 5:25 PM
EWN Headlines
Police search for more suspects after abducted newborn found
The baby girl who was snatched from her sleeping mother during visiting hours on Thursday was found unharmed in Diepkloof on Friday morning.
Vlakfontein residents block roads after NPA ruling on murder-accused Khupe
The community members say they are also unhappy that they were not told that Khupe's matter was brought forward to today, instead of next week, as initially scheduled.
Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told
Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho detailed the company’s interactions with the China Development Bank over funding terms for the loan.

