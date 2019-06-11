The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Alex community kill alleged serial rapists


EWN Reporter Edwin Ntshidi

Danny's call

11 June 2019 6:07 PM
South Africans are losing hundreds of thousands of rands to immigration fraudsters offering jobs in Canada in ‘the perfect scam’

11 June 2019 5:33 PM
Joy of Jazz plays a role in up-skilling youth by hosting music business workshops

11 June 2019 5:02 PM
Civil society want Arms deal commission findings set aside

11 June 2019 4:33 PM
Babes Wodumo a No show in Mampintsha assualt case

11 June 2019 4:14 PM
Vicki Momberg dropped by another lawyer

11 June 2019 3:33 PM
Seriti Commission findings a whitewash

11 June 2019 3:21 PM
115 million boys and men around the world married as children

10 June 2019 5:33 PM
Parliament's oversight failure aided the State Capture campaign

10 June 2019 5:22 PM
EWN Headlines
I was disoriented on the night of racist 'rant' - Vicki Momberg
I was disoriented on the night of racist 'rant' - Vicki Momberg

She said during her trauma, she was not sure whether she called the police or if they came on their own.
Babes Wodumo must produce medical certificate after missing court appearance
Babes Wodumo must produce medical certificate after missing court appearance

Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and her partner Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo were meant to appear in court on Tuesday after Simelane laid assault charges against him.
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community

The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

