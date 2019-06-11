Danny's call

The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

South Africans are losing hundreds of thousands of rands to immigration fraudsters offering jobs in Canada in ‘the perfect scam’

11 June 2019 5:33 PM
Joy of Jazz plays a role in up-skilling youth by hosting music business workshops

11 June 2019 5:02 PM
Civil society want Arms deal commission findings set aside

11 June 2019 4:33 PM
Babes Wodumo a No show in Mampintsha assualt case

11 June 2019 4:14 PM
Alex community kill alleged serial rapists

11 June 2019 3:57 PM
Vicki Momberg dropped by another lawyer

11 June 2019 3:33 PM
Seriti Commission findings a whitewash

11 June 2019 3:21 PM
115 million boys and men around the world married as children

10 June 2019 5:33 PM
Parliament's oversight failure aided the State Capture campaign

10 June 2019 5:22 PM
EWN Headlines
North West teen arrested after allegedly stabbing another to death
It was alleged the victim was from school when the suspect from another school fatally stabbed him with a knife.

Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifies
Chetan Chhagan Vaghela said Neotel's management and board were unaware why Homix was being paid by Transnet.

Dlamini not off the hook for possible criminal charges despite resignation
The DA wanted former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to be charged with perjury following her testimony at a court-appointed inquiry into her handling of the social grants scandal.
