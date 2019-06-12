The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Arms deal: De Lille dossier


Guest: Patricia de Lille, Public Works Minister

One on One with Bathabile Dlamini

12 June 2019 5:33 PM
MEC Fritz on anti-gang unit attack

12 June 2019 5:03 PM
Joburg MMC of health visits parents of children killed by rat poison

12 June 2019 4:04 PM
Jeff Radebe implicated in State Capture

12 June 2019 3:52 PM
Hawks making inroads in cases involving politicians

12 June 2019 3:37 PM
EFF and ANC exchange blows in Parliament

12 June 2019 3:22 PM
Danny's call

11 June 2019 6:07 PM
South Africans are losing hundreds of thousands of rands to immigration fraudsters offering jobs in Canada in ‘the perfect scam’

11 June 2019 5:33 PM
Joy of Jazz plays a role in up-skilling youth by hosting music business workshops

11 June 2019 5:02 PM
EWN Headlines
EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session
EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session

Old and new MPs were going through an induction course this week, which was meant to teach them, among other things, how to behave in Parliament.

I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini said she did so because she thought she would be more useful if she was outside the legislature mobilising women.

Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - Nxasana
Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - Nxasana

Mxolisi Nxasana has also accused former acting head of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba of running a campaign to dig for dirt on him to get him removed from office. He said he had a recording to this effect.

