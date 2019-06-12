The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Should teachers arm themselves as government fails to guarantee their safety at schools


Guest: Siphiwe Mpungos teacher’s union General secretary

One on One with Bathabile Dlamini

12 June 2019 5:33 PM
MEC Fritz on anti-gang unit attack

12 June 2019 5:03 PM
Arms deal: De Lille dossier

12 June 2019 4:22 PM
Joburg MMC of health visits parents of children killed by rat poison

12 June 2019 4:04 PM
Jeff Radebe implicated in State Capture

12 June 2019 3:52 PM
Hawks making inroads in cases involving politicians

12 June 2019 3:37 PM
EFF and ANC exchange blows in Parliament

12 June 2019 3:22 PM
Danny's call

11 June 2019 6:07 PM
South Africans are losing hundreds of thousands of rands to immigration fraudsters offering jobs in Canada in ‘the perfect scam’

11 June 2019 5:33 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC finalises terms of probe into claims Magashule helped create ATM
ANC finalises terms of probe into claims Magashule helped create ATM

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC wanted to get to the bottom of the issue.
Western Cape police make arrest after attack on anti-gang unit members
Western Cape police make arrest after attack on anti-gang unit members

Six officers ambushed and shot during an operation in Samora Machel in Philippi in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
EXCLUSIVE: Sassa debacle criticism felt like rape - Bathabile Dlamini
EXCLUSIVE: Sassa debacle criticism felt like rape - Bathabile Dlamini

When former Minister Bathabile Dlamini spoke about her time as social development minister and the criticism she faced, she became emotional.
