The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Demand for Robotics surgery on the rise


Guest: Dr Lance Coetzee, Urologist at The Urology Hospital 

list of 100 Sudanese citizens killed by the military released

13 June 2019 4:39 PM
Rising attacks on healthcare workers a concern

13 June 2019 4:25 PM
Alleged serial killer targeting the homeless in Pretoria

13 June 2019 3:59 PM
State Capture: SAA in the spotlight

13 June 2019 3:50 PM
Should teachers arm themselves as government fails to guarantee their safety at schools

12 June 2019 6:00 PM
One on One with Bathabile Dlamini

12 June 2019 5:33 PM
MEC Fritz on anti-gang unit attack

12 June 2019 5:03 PM
Arms deal: De Lille dossier

12 June 2019 4:22 PM
Joburg MMC of health visits parents of children killed by rat poison

12 June 2019 4:04 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
3 Ekurhuleni cops nabbed after attempting to extort R5m from MMC
The city said the trio approached councillor Lesiba Mpya claiming they had a dossier containing evidence of alleged corruption against the MMC, Mayor Mzwandile Masina and other senior officials.

Numsa: Automotive sector wage negotiations could stall over back pay
Numsa said this was due to a refusal by employers’ organisations to accept a precondition that workers should be back paid should negotiations be prolonged.

'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria case
Last year, a video went viral when Catzavelos posed on camera on a Greek island giving a parody weather report where he used the k-word to describe how there were no black people on the beach.
