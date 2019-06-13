The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

No repeat for foundation phase grades


Guest: Prof Jonathan Jansen Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University 

PP clarifies the Gupta Waterkloof Landing report

PP clarifies the Gupta Waterkloof Landing report

13 June 2019 5:12 PM
list of 100 Sudanese citizens killed by the military released

list of 100 Sudanese citizens killed by the military released

13 June 2019 4:39 PM
Demand for Robotics surgery on the rise

Demand for Robotics surgery on the rise

13 June 2019 4:34 PM
Rising attacks on healthcare workers a concern

Rising attacks on healthcare workers a concern

13 June 2019 4:25 PM
Alleged serial killer targeting the homeless in Pretoria

Alleged serial killer targeting the homeless in Pretoria

13 June 2019 3:59 PM
State Capture: SAA in the spotlight

State Capture: SAA in the spotlight

13 June 2019 3:50 PM
Should teachers arm themselves as government fails to guarantee their safety at schools

Should teachers arm themselves as government fails to guarantee their safety at schools

12 June 2019 6:00 PM
One on One with Bathabile Dlamini

One on One with Bathabile Dlamini

12 June 2019 5:33 PM
MEC Fritz on anti-gang unit attack

MEC Fritz on anti-gang unit attack

12 June 2019 5:03 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case

The 18-year-old was caught on camera by another patron at the Stellenbosch outlet in May.

Teachers need educational material, not guns in their hands - Sadtu
Teachers need educational material, not guns in their hands - Sadtu

The Western Cape Education Department said it had reported at least 18 stabbings in the first term.

SAA board rejected advice on R15bln loan, picked Free State agency, inquiry told
SAA board rejected advice on R15bln loan, picked Free State agency, inquiry told

SAA's former head treasury set out in significant detail how a year-long process saw the board reject a company called Seacrest to provide a R15 billion loan and went with the Free State Development Corporation.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us