A fourth homeless person killed in Tshwane


Guest: Captain Daniel Mavimbela, SAPS spokesperson 

Trillian ordered to pay back R600M to Eskom

18 June 2019 5:22 PM
US to begin removing 'millions' of illegal migrants

18 June 2019 5:02 PM
Court dismisses EFF’s application to appeal Trevor Manuel’s defamation ruling

18 June 2019 4:56 PM
UCT set to return nine skeletons which were 'obtained unethically'

18 June 2019 4:33 PM
Transport Minister in Limpopo following weekend's fatal crashes

18 June 2019 3:53 PM
Alliance partner meeting over portfolio committee heads

18 June 2019 3:34 PM
Former SAA CFO testifies at state capture inquiry

18 June 2019 3:23 PM
Youth Struggles: Education and Opportunity

17 June 2019 4:31 PM
Dobsonville residents march against violence

17 June 2019 3:48 PM
EWN Headlines
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A Waterfront
DA member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme used Twitter to share an alleged racist incident that took place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crime
The party said it wanted to take over responsibility of running the police, which would most likely require a legislative amendment to decentralise the police.

Ramaphosa to announce plan for Eskom after meeting with board, ministers
According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting was called to establish alignment across government on the actions to be undertaken to stabilise the power utility.

