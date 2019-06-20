The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Agriculture and answering the Land question


Guest: Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform & Fisheries

Focus on youth unemployment

20 June 2019 4:59 PM
The court action to make the new Minister of Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy , to deal with air pollution issues in the Highveld

20 June 2019 4:23 PM
SONA Build Up

20 June 2019 4:00 PM
Parliamentary wrap ahead of the State Of the Nation Address

20 June 2019 3:20 PM
Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers issued with summons for R35m

19 June 2019 5:58 PM
How To Catch A Killer

19 June 2019 5:42 PM
Political reaction to parliamentary committee chairpersons in key portfolios

19 June 2019 5:02 PM
Joburg Water advice's residents to stock up on water before Monday

19 June 2019 4:52 PM
Civil society reaction to parliamentary chairpersons

19 June 2019 4:37 PM
Sona 2019: Less talk, more action expected from Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa will deliver the first State of the Nation Address of the sixth administration at 7pm.
Big hopes: S. Africans hope for more jobs & reduced crime after Sona 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday night, where he'll outline government's plans to tackle challenges the country faces.

Media not allowed to film Westbury murder case proceedings
Magistrate Basimane Molwana ordered the media to bring a substantive application after the defense opposed the written request.
