The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

The Economy: Steps to take to revive SA’s Economy


Guest: Duma Gqubule, Economist & Director of the Centre for Economic Development & Transformation

SONA Build Up - Challenges in Higher Education & merger with Science and Technology

20 June 2019 5:33 PM
Parliamentary Committee’s oversight role-

20 June 2019 5:19 PM
Focus on youth unemployment

20 June 2019 4:59 PM
Agriculture and answering the Land question

20 June 2019 4:32 PM
The court action to make the new Minister of Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy , to deal with air pollution issues in the Highveld

20 June 2019 4:23 PM
SONA Build Up

20 June 2019 4:00 PM
SONA 2019 Build Up

20 June 2019 3:48 PM
Parliamentary wrap ahead of the State Of the Nation Address

20 June 2019 3:20 PM
Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers issued with summons for R35m

19 June 2019 5:58 PM
