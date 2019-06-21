The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Thandi Modise issued with arrest warrant


Guest: Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo 

Aviation related testimony at State Capture Inquiry resumes

Aviation related testimony at State Capture Inquiry resumes

21 June 2019 3:30 PM
Justice system disappoints Parents of 'abused' creche kids

Justice system disappoints Parents of 'abused' creche kids

21 June 2019 3:25 PM
Foetus found on plane headed to Joburg from Durban

Foetus found on plane headed to Joburg from Durban

21 June 2019 3:19 PM
SONA Build Up - Challenges in Higher Education & merger with Science and Technology

SONA Build Up - Challenges in Higher Education & merger with Science and Technology

20 June 2019 5:33 PM
The Economy: Steps to take to revive SA’s Economy

The Economy: Steps to take to revive SA’s Economy

20 June 2019 5:27 PM
Parliamentary Committee’s oversight role-

Parliamentary Committee’s oversight role-

20 June 2019 5:19 PM
Focus on youth unemployment

Focus on youth unemployment

20 June 2019 4:59 PM
Agriculture and answering the Land question

Agriculture and answering the Land question

20 June 2019 4:32 PM
The court action to make the new Minister of Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy , to deal with air pollution issues in the Highveld

The court action to make the new Minister of Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy , to deal with air pollution issues in the Highveld

20 June 2019 4:23 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Brrr! Cold front hits Cape Town
Brrr! Cold front hits Cape Town

Gale force winds were expected to also whip the Cape Peninsula and rough sea conditions.

Arrest warrant issued for Thandi Modise over animal abuse allegations - report
Arrest warrant issued for Thandi Modise over animal abuse allegations - report

The South African Broadcasting Corporation is reporting the warrant was issued by a Potchefstroom court after she failed to appear on Friday to answer to animal abuse charges.
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DA
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DA

In the run-up to they May elections, the DA claimed De Lille had been fired as Cape Town’s mayor when in fact she resigned.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us