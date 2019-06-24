The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

NPO refurbishes car seats to improve child safety in vehicles


Guest: Peggie Mars, Founder of Wheel Well

Fungal banana disease won't destroy banana crop

24 June 2019 4:33 PM
Discovery responds to denied funds for dialysis patients

24 June 2019 4:26 PM
Randwater discourages citizens from stockpiling water during repairs

24 June 2019 3:32 PM
Suspended PIC acting CEO appears before the PIC Inquiry

24 June 2019 3:23 PM
Dla nje

21 June 2019 6:00 PM
Comedy Feature

21 June 2019 5:32 PM
New Scopa Chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa

21 June 2019 5:16 PM
Wellbeing in Schools project shows meditation, mindfulness benefits pupils

21 June 2019 4:55 PM
Hammanskraal residents will suffer while Apies River remains blocked and polluted

21 June 2019 4:42 PM
EWN Headlines
Sanef to probe ‘captured’ media houses
Sanef to probe ‘captured’ media houses

The editors group said the investigation was aimed at addressing the erosion of public trust, alleged decline of editorial independence and the large-scale retrenchments in newsrooms.
Iran plays down threat of new US sanctions
Iran plays down threat of new US sanctions

Tensions have flared after Iranian forces shot down a US drone Thursday, the latest in a series of incidents including attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters that have raised fears of an unintended slide towards conflict.
No bail for Mpumalanga mom (25) accused of murdering her 4 children
No bail for Mpumalanga mom (25) accused of murdering her 4 children

Zinhle Maditla handed herself over to the police on 30 December last year after the decomposing bodies of her four children were discovered inside her house in Klarinet.
