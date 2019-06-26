The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Gigaba's reign as Minister compromised communication between the Department and the national carrier


EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane

Cop delivered a baby on a Joburg pavement

25 June 2019 5:36 PM
Discovery Health 'stops paying doctor for dialysis treatment'

25 June 2019 4:36 PM
Cyril under fire in parliament

25 June 2019 4:00 PM
Naptosa responds Maimane's idea about basic education being de- unionized

25 June 2019 3:55 PM
SONA 2019 Debate

25 June 2019 3:27 PM
IAAF accusedS Semenya of running slow to mask hormone levels

24 June 2019 5:31 PM
Mother who killed 4 kids to start trial in September

24 June 2019 5:23 PM
Fungal banana disease won't destroy banana crop

24 June 2019 4:33 PM
Discovery responds to denied funds for dialysis patients

24 June 2019 4:26 PM
EWN Headlines
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraud
This comes after executive council members were told on Tuesday that companies implicated in tender fraud, together with embattled Mayor Zandile Gumede, had their contracts renewed, despite criminal charges laid against their directors.

Sibanye-Stillwater to sell 51% stake in Canadian PGM-copper project
Sibanye-Stillwater will receive 3.0 million Canadian dollars in upfront proceeds and 11 million shares at 0.2714 Canadian dollars per share in Generation Mining.
Exxaro says Eskom woes to hit coal production
It added it expects domestic coal demand and pricing to remain stable for the remainder of the year, but does not see a recovery from the international price/ demand situation.
