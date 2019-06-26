The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Pravin strangling CEO's at SOEs


Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services 

SANDF major faces dismissal over hijab

26 June 2019 3:56 PM
Auditor general flags lack of accountability at local government level

26 June 2019 3:53 PM
Gigaba's reign as Minister compromised communication between the Department and the national carrier

26 June 2019 3:30 PM
Cop delivered a baby on a Joburg pavement

25 June 2019 5:36 PM
Discovery Health 'stops paying doctor for dialysis treatment'

25 June 2019 4:36 PM
Cyril under fire in parliament

25 June 2019 4:00 PM
Naptosa responds Maimane's idea about basic education being de- unionized

25 June 2019 3:55 PM
SONA 2019 Debate

25 June 2019 3:27 PM
IAAF accusedS Semenya of running slow to mask hormone levels

24 June 2019 5:31 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

CapeTalk Music Survey

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

EWN Headlines
Capetonians warned of possible gale force winds, localised flooding
Capetonians warned of possible gale force winds, localised flooding

Gale force winds and localised flooding can be expected as a cold front approaches.

Numsa: 2 more workers collapse underground after being denied food
Numsa: 2 more workers collapse underground after being denied food

The union said 12 workers had been hospitalised since a strike began. At least 290 mineworkers participated in a sit-in underground over sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 workers.

How much money did you lose to fraud?
How much money did you lose to fraud?

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre released its 2018 stats on baking-related crime.
