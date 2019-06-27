Concourt rules to keep Advocates Mrwebi and Jiba on the roll:

Ray speaks to Casac’s Lawson Naidoo and Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle about the GCB losing its appeal to have Advocates Mrwebi and Jiba struck from the roll of advocates.
