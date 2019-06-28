BNP Capital director continues testimony

The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Outa's reaction to Con-Court ruling

28 June 2019 4:06 PM
Vicki Momberg has just one more chance to avoid jail as she loses appeal bid

28 June 2019 3:22 PM
Con Court reasoning on Jiba and Mrwebi ruling

27 June 2019 5:26 PM
400 Limpopo nurses without employment even though there is a shortage of staff

27 June 2019 4:32 PM
Wellness Feature with Samke Mhlongo

27 June 2019 4:05 PM
Deal struck between former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and South African Human Rights Commission

27 June 2019 3:50 PM
Mantashe accuses Mkhwebane of playing into political space

27 June 2019 3:46 PM
Jiba, Mrwebi remain as advocates after Concourt ruling

27 June 2019 3:44 PM
Concourt rules to keep Advocates Mrwebi and Jiba on the roll:

27 June 2019 2:57 PM
EWN Headlines
South Africa set sights on gettable total
South Africa set sights on gettable total

Dwaine Pretorius, playing in his first game at this World Cup since the opening match against England in May, starred with a miserly performance which yielded 3/25 from his ten overs.
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her conviction and sentence has been dismissed. Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday for judgment in her crimen injuria case. She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the k-word 48 times when she racially abused a police officer in 2016.
ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector
ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector

The president on Thursday said he had responded to a notice issued by the Public Protector with respect to an investigation into alleged violations of the executive ethics code.

