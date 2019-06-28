The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

SA youth choir’s tear-jerking performance at #AmericasGotTalent


Majority of South Africans who are asked for a bribe end up paying it

Majority of South Africans who are asked for a bribe end up paying it

28 June 2019 4:26 PM
Outa's reaction to Con-Court ruling

Outa's reaction to Con-Court ruling

28 June 2019 4:06 PM
BNP Capital director continues testimony

BNP Capital director continues testimony

28 June 2019 3:56 PM
Vicki Momberg has just one more chance to avoid jail as she loses appeal bid

Vicki Momberg has just one more chance to avoid jail as she loses appeal bid

28 June 2019 3:22 PM
Con Court reasoning on Jiba and Mrwebi ruling

Con Court reasoning on Jiba and Mrwebi ruling

27 June 2019 5:26 PM
400 Limpopo nurses without employment even though there is a shortage of staff

400 Limpopo nurses without employment even though there is a shortage of staff

27 June 2019 4:32 PM
Wellness Feature with Samke Mhlongo

Wellness Feature with Samke Mhlongo

27 June 2019 4:05 PM
Deal struck between former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and South African Human Rights Commission

Deal struck between former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and South African Human Rights Commission

27 June 2019 3:50 PM
Mantashe accuses Mkhwebane of playing into political space

Mantashe accuses Mkhwebane of playing into political space

27 June 2019 3:46 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo wants his job pack
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo wants his job pack

Moyo’s lawyer advocate Eric Mabuza has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the papers were filed on Friday.
Premier Zikalala vow to deal with political killings in KZN
Premier Zikalala vow to deal with political killings in KZN

In a wide-ranging address, he vowed to deal with political killings and other issues plaguing the province. Zikalala said the province cannot return to the shameful days of black on black violence.
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debate
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debate

Pictures published following the deaths of of El Salvadorian migrants Oscar Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria has stirred debate. The man and his daughter drowned while trying to cross a river from Mexico to the United States. Some have described the publishing of the pictures as unethical. EWN unpacks the incident.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us