Zuma the Self-Preserver


Guest: Dr Oscar van Heerden, active fellow of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections (MISTRA) and is a trustee for the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation

Thandi Modise demands that ministers be hands on

17 July 2019 4:56 PM
What are South Africans doing for Side Hustles?: A study by Henly Business School

17 July 2019 4:33 PM
Former President upset with the line of questioning at the state capture commission

17 July 2019 4:27 PM
Government must dismantle NECSA

17 July 2019 3:58 PM
Remembering Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 3:29 PM
Wedding Callers

16 July 2019 6:13 PM
App to help calculate maintenance amounts

16 July 2019 5:35 PM
Toxic work environments

16 July 2019 5:34 PM
More Month than Money research by Tyme Bank

16 July 2019 4:54 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debate
DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on Ramaphosa to confirm that he would testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, which has been hearing testimony from former President Jacob Zuma.
Ramaphosa announces new initiative to boost service delivery
President Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Niehaus: Zuma questioning akin to interrogation
Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have welcomed the decision to discontinue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
