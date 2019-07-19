The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Lenasia South, Ennerdale residents protest over land occupations


EWN Reporter Edwin Ntshidi

Award-winning South African poet, Athol Williams, fulfilled a 20-year dream by earning a distinction for his thesis at England’s Oxford University

19 July 2019 5:59 PM
Teenager who creates kasi soccer boots

19 July 2019 5:48 PM
Chocolate Academy

19 July 2019 5:34 PM
Zuma's Spygate: Who is the real impimpi?

19 July 2019 5:00 PM
Public Protector Investigation Report

19 July 2019 3:34 PM
Jacob Zuma does an about turn on decision to withdraw from state capture inquiry

19 July 2019 3:26 PM
Engineers Leaving SA in droves, regardless of pay scale

18 July 2019 5:33 PM
Samke Mhlongo

18 July 2019 5:05 PM
Army deployment not a good idea

18 July 2019 4:22 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mthethwa at Nomhle Nkonyeni’s funeral: She made a tremendous impact
The minister was speaking at the funeral service being held at Nkonyeni's hometown of Port Elizabeth.
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said former President Jacob Zuma would provide written statements and return to the inquiry at a date yet to be determined.
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
There was a clash between Lenasia residents and shack dwellers who were accused of invading the land.

