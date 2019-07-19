The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Award-winning South African poet, Athol Williams, fulfilled a 20-year dream by earning a distinction for his thesis at England’s Oxford University


Guest: Athol Williams

Teenager who creates kasi soccer boots

19 July 2019 5:48 PM
Chocolate Academy

19 July 2019 5:34 PM
Zuma's Spygate: Who is the real impimpi?

19 July 2019 5:00 PM
Lenasia South, Ennerdale residents protest over land occupations

19 July 2019 4:01 PM
Public Protector Investigation Report

19 July 2019 3:34 PM
Jacob Zuma does an about turn on decision to withdraw from state capture inquiry

19 July 2019 3:26 PM
Engineers Leaving SA in droves, regardless of pay scale

18 July 2019 5:33 PM
Samke Mhlongo

18 July 2019 5:05 PM
Army deployment not a good idea

18 July 2019 4:22 PM
EWN Headlines
19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo
The Hawks said the victims, who were believed to be Ethiopian nationals, were rescued on Friday following a tip-off.
City of CT to face court action over MyCiTi N2 Express service
Codeta claimed the service has been illegally taken over by other operators.

Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
Peter Moyo was fired because of a conflict of interest involving a company he founded, NMT Capital.

