Changes coming to Home Affairs offices


Guest: Thulani Mavuso, Home Affairs Acting Director General

Study shows that dropped cigarette butts harm the environment

22 July 2019 4:32 PM
DA’s efforts to force Mkhwebane out of office

22 July 2019 4:19 PM
2020 Gauteng online admissions period closes at midnight

22 July 2019 3:57 PM
Members of former Cato Manor special crimes unit, dubbed ‘death squad ‘ planning to sue state

22 July 2019 3:35 PM
The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order

22 July 2019 3:23 PM
Award-winning South African poet, Athol Williams, fulfilled a 20-year dream by earning a distinction for his thesis at England’s Oxford University

19 July 2019 5:59 PM
Teenager who creates kasi soccer boots

19 July 2019 5:48 PM
Chocolate Academy

19 July 2019 5:34 PM
Zuma's Spygate: Who is the real impimpi?

19 July 2019 5:00 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
Former President Jacob Zuma accused Redi Tlhabi of being part of the individuals who have been trying to assassinate his character, including branding him as a rapist.
Sarb-Absa report: 5 findings the ConCourt made against Mkhwebane
The majority judgment by Justices Sisi Khampepe and Leona Theron said the Public Protector's conduct warranted the personal costs order against her.

Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen to sue State for wrongful arrest
Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officially withdrew charges of racketeering and murder against Johan Booysen and several other officers.
