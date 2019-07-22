The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Experiences of Life support paramedics


Guest: Thomas Holder, Eyewitness News multimedia producer

Public Protector: liable for litigation fees against a Chapter 9 institution

22 July 2019 5:24 PM
Changes coming to Home Affairs offices

22 July 2019 5:07 PM
Study shows that dropped cigarette butts harm the environment

22 July 2019 4:32 PM
DA’s efforts to force Mkhwebane out of office

22 July 2019 4:19 PM
2020 Gauteng online admissions period closes at midnight

22 July 2019 3:57 PM
Members of former Cato Manor special crimes unit, dubbed ‘death squad ‘ planning to sue state

22 July 2019 3:35 PM
The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order

22 July 2019 3:23 PM
Award-winning South African poet, Athol Williams, fulfilled a 20-year dream by earning a distinction for his thesis at England’s Oxford University

19 July 2019 5:59 PM
Teenager who creates kasi soccer boots

19 July 2019 5:48 PM
EWN Headlines
PAC leader Narius Moloto dismisses suspension reports
PAC leader Narius Moloto dismisses suspension reports

Earlier, the SABC reported that Moloto had been temporarily relieved of his duties.

MEC Maile confirms receipt of reports into Lesedi, Ekurhuleni municipalities
MEC Maile confirms receipt of reports into Lesedi, Ekurhuleni municipalities

The Lesedi report dealt with the controversial R50 million security tender while the Ekurhuleni report related to the alleged R1.9 million chemical toilets saga.
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma accused Redi Tlhabi of being part of the individuals who have been trying to assassinate his character, including branding him as a rapist.
