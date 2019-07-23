The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Pravin Gordhan's court battle with Busisiwe Mkhwebane


EWN Reporter Barry Bateman

Coffee with a Cop event

23 July 2019 3:59 PM
Maile to appear before human rights commission over embattled Alex project

23 July 2019 3:35 PM
Experiences of Life support paramedics

22 July 2019 5:33 PM
Public Protector: liable for litigation fees against a Chapter 9 institution

22 July 2019 5:24 PM
Changes coming to Home Affairs offices

22 July 2019 5:07 PM
Study shows that dropped cigarette butts harm the environment

22 July 2019 4:32 PM
DA’s efforts to force Mkhwebane out of office

22 July 2019 4:19 PM
2020 Gauteng online admissions period closes at midnight

22 July 2019 3:57 PM
Members of former Cato Manor special crimes unit, dubbed ‘death squad ‘ planning to sue state

22 July 2019 3:35 PM
EWN Headlines
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims

The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
SABC gets R3.2 billion govt bailout
SABC gets R3.2 billion govt bailout

The public broadcaster's finances have been in a state of crisis, with even reports of job cuts being on the cards.
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM

The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a poll conducted among members of the governing Conservative Party.
