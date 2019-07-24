The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Estina Beneficiaries Speak out


EWN Senior Reporter Barry Bateman

Alex Inquiry continues with Obed Bapela Testifying

24 July 2019 3:30 PM
Academic Exclusion: Public Protector investigates Cohen 60 method

23 July 2019 5:29 PM
Should age be a factor in sentencing?

23 July 2019 5:03 PM
Married woman who want to keep maiden surname need husband’s and/or father’s permission

23 July 2019 4:56 PM
Donate used Rooibos teabags for breast cancer awareness

23 July 2019 4:34 PM
R59 billion Eskom bailout

23 July 2019 4:22 PM
Coffee with a Cop event

23 July 2019 3:59 PM
Maile to appear before human rights commission over embattled Alex project

23 July 2019 3:35 PM
Pravin Gordhan's court battle with Busisiwe Mkhwebane

23 July 2019 3:28 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Denel promises workers’ July salaries will be paid on time
Denel said it had managed to secure funds to pay this month’s salaries.
Kganyago says central bank debate 'damaging'
A debate over ownership of the South African central bank is increasing investor uncertainty and stoking the risk premium associated with the country’s debt, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.
Sentencing of Durban serial rapist Moses Mavila postponed to August
The presiding judge on the matter, Bilkish Asmal, has taken sick leave and Mavila’s sentencing was expected to be concluded when she returned.
