The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Matsila’s Lawyer objects to line of questioning at PIC Inquiry


EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise

Calls for Individuals to declare internal Party campaigning donations

Calls for Individuals to declare internal Party campaigning donations

24 July 2019 5:05 PM
Lenasia South Land Invasion: City’s plans

Lenasia South Land Invasion: City’s plans

24 July 2019 4:33 PM
Call for the State to re-open inquests and bring their killers to justice to young Cape Flats anti-apartheid activists

Call for the State to re-open inquests and bring their killers to justice to young Cape Flats anti-apartheid activists

24 July 2019 4:07 PM
Alex Inquiry continues with Obed Bapela Testifying

Alex Inquiry continues with Obed Bapela Testifying

24 July 2019 3:30 PM
Estina Beneficiaries Speak out

Estina Beneficiaries Speak out

24 July 2019 3:27 PM
Academic Exclusion: Public Protector investigates Cohen 60 method

Academic Exclusion: Public Protector investigates Cohen 60 method

23 July 2019 5:29 PM
Should age be a factor in sentencing?

Should age be a factor in sentencing?

23 July 2019 5:03 PM
Married woman who want to keep maiden surname need husband’s and/or father’s permission

Married woman who want to keep maiden surname need husband’s and/or father’s permission

23 July 2019 4:56 PM
Donate used Rooibos teabags for breast cancer awareness

Donate used Rooibos teabags for breast cancer awareness

23 July 2019 4:34 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT residents affected by floods turn down assistance from officials
CT residents affected by floods turn down assistance from officials

Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by floods across the city.
British PM May tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II
British PM May tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II

Theresa May arrived at the palace after earlier urging Boris Johnson to deliver Brexit 'in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom'.
Cogta plans to attend to Alex service delivery challenges - Bapela
Cogta plans to attend to Alex service delivery challenges - Bapela

Deputy Minister Obed Bapela gave evidence at the SAHRC inquiry into Alexandra, which was set up following a series of protests in the area caused by demands for better services.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us