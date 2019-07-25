The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

City Power Update on virus wreaking havoc with their system


 Guest: Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

State Capture- Estina

25 July 2019 3:45 PM
Calls for Individuals to declare internal Party campaigning donations

24 July 2019 5:05 PM
Lenasia South Land Invasion: City’s plans

24 July 2019 4:33 PM
Call for the State to re-open inquests and bring their killers to justice to young Cape Flats anti-apartheid activists

24 July 2019 4:07 PM
Matsila’s Lawyer objects to line of questioning at PIC Inquiry

24 July 2019 3:54 PM
Alex Inquiry continues with Obed Bapela Testifying

24 July 2019 3:30 PM
Estina Beneficiaries Speak out

24 July 2019 3:27 PM
Academic Exclusion: Public Protector investigates Cohen 60 method

23 July 2019 5:29 PM
Should age be a factor in sentencing?

23 July 2019 5:03 PM
EWN Headlines
SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later
SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later

While many residents feel a sense of deep relief that the army is finally on hand to help the SAPS, there are those who are concerned for the children, and how to help them process the presence of soldiers in their neighbourhood.

Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair
Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair

Reuel Khoza has been appointed as the interim board chairperson at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Farmer claims intimidation by Zwane enforcers after Estina cattle death reports
Farmer claims intimidation by Zwane enforcers after Estina cattle death reports

Doctor Radebe made the allegation at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Thursday.

