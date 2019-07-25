State Capture- Estina

The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

 EWN Senior Reporter Barry Bateman,

Prasa Contingency plans for tomorrow’s train strike

25 July 2019 4:22 PM
Joburg Big Brother helps stop rape

25 July 2019 4:01 PM
PIC elects Chairperson

25 July 2019 3:52 PM
City Power Update on virus wreaking havoc with their system

25 July 2019 3:41 PM
Calls for Individuals to declare internal Party campaigning donations

24 July 2019 5:05 PM
Lenasia South Land Invasion: City’s plans

24 July 2019 4:33 PM
Call for the State to re-open inquests and bring their killers to justice to young Cape Flats anti-apartheid activists

24 July 2019 4:07 PM
Matsila’s Lawyer objects to line of questioning at PIC Inquiry

24 July 2019 3:54 PM
Alex Inquiry continues with Obed Bapela Testifying

24 July 2019 3:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told

Doctor Radebe made the submission at Zondo commission, which heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.

SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later
SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later

While many residents feel a sense of deep relief that the army is finally on hand to help the SAPS, there are those who are concerned for the children, and how to help them process the presence of soldiers in their neighbourhood.

Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair
Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair

Reuel Khoza has been appointed as the interim board chairperson at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
