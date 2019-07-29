The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Land Reform report out


Guest:  Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and land claims specialists at Werksmans Attorneys

Christmas in July at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens

29 July 2019 4:04 PM
Why we cough while running in winter

29 July 2019 3:59 PM
ANC NEC meeting continues

29 July 2019 3:33 PM
PP's office stopped from implementing Rogue Unit remedial action and ordered to pay costs

29 July 2019 3:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa's father dies without seeing justice for his son

29 July 2019 3:20 PM
Comedy with Ndumiso Lindi

26 July 2019 5:33 PM
Books and Food- The perfect combination

26 July 2019 5:04 PM
City of Joburg Fire Fighters strike

26 July 2019 4:50 PM
Home Affairs Matters

26 July 2019 4:34 PM
EWN Headlines
ANCYL to set up camp for members to receive military training
ANCYL to set up camp for members to receive military training

The league said the camp would take place in August and would be expanded to include members from other parts of the Gauteng province.
EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane
EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane had ordered the president to initiate disciplinary steps against Pravin Gordhan within 30 days of the release of the report, which was earlier in July.
Treasury: SABC, Dept of Communications fail to meet bailout pre-conditions
Treasury: SABC, Dept of Communications fail to meet bailout pre-conditions

National Treasury said it has not received any submissions or documentation in compliance with the set of pre-conditions communicated to the department in March.
