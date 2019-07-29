The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Jabu Mabuza appointed as Interim Executive Chairman for Eskom and Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings


Guest: Adrian Lackay, Public Enterprise Minister's Spokesperson 

Stats SA: A quarter of South Africans live in Gauteng

Stats SA: A quarter of South Africans live in Gauteng

29 July 2019 4:50 PM
Land Reform report out

Land Reform report out

29 July 2019 4:23 PM
Christmas in July at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens

Christmas in July at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens

29 July 2019 4:04 PM
Why we cough while running in winter

Why we cough while running in winter

29 July 2019 3:59 PM
ANC NEC meeting continues

ANC NEC meeting continues

29 July 2019 3:33 PM
PP's office stopped from implementing Rogue Unit remedial action and ordered to pay costs

PP's office stopped from implementing Rogue Unit remedial action and ordered to pay costs

29 July 2019 3:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa's father dies without seeing justice for his son

Senzo Meyiwa's father dies without seeing justice for his son

29 July 2019 3:20 PM
Comedy with Ndumiso Lindi

Comedy with Ndumiso Lindi

26 July 2019 5:33 PM
Books and Food- The perfect combination

Books and Food- The perfect combination

26 July 2019 5:04 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: We need to improve schools to match fourth industrial revolution
Ramaphosa: We need to improve schools to match fourth industrial revolution

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country and its teachers needed to change the direction of secondary school education to develop relevant skills to match the fourth industrial revolution.
Four students shot dead at Sudan protest - opposition medics
Four students shot dead at Sudan protest - opposition medics

A group of doctors linked to the opposition said the five were hit during a demonstration by high school pupils in the main city in Sudan’s North Kordofan state.
Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA
Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA

The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us