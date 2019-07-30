The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Medical Aid Dsicrimination hearings


EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 

Richard Mdluili found guilty

30 July 2019 5:21 PM
Chief Justice believes that the State of the administrative buildings impacts service delivery

30 July 2019 5:05 PM
Richard Mdluili found guilty

30 July 2019 4:19 PM
Ruling on former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo’s urgent application

30 July 2019 4:11 PM
ANC YL Disbanded

30 July 2019 3:28 PM
Eskom losses R20.7 Billion in the 2018/2019 financial year

30 July 2019 3:20 PM
Jabu Mabuza appointed as Interim Executive Chairman for Eskom and Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings

29 July 2019 5:23 PM
Stats SA: A quarter of South Africans live in Gauteng

29 July 2019 4:50 PM
Land Reform report out

29 July 2019 4:23 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Parly establishes subcommittee to deal with unruly MPs
The 14-member would deal with how to handle matters of unruly behaviour that required Members of Parliament (MPs) to be removed from the Chamber.
Cele: Special investigation team to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder
Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.
Court rules that Old Mutual dismissal of Peter Moyo was unlawful
Peter Moyo was fired last month for alleged misconduct owing to the conflict of interests in his NMT Group.
