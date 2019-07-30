The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Ruling on former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo’s urgent application


Guest: Tahillsh Niselow, Fin24 Contributor 

Tshwane still under lockdown

Tshwane still under lockdown

30 July 2019 5:27 PM
Richard Mdluili found guilty

Richard Mdluili found guilty

30 July 2019 5:21 PM
Chief Justice believes that the State of the administrative buildings impacts service delivery

Chief Justice believes that the State of the administrative buildings impacts service delivery

30 July 2019 5:05 PM
Richard Mdluili found guilty

Richard Mdluili found guilty

30 July 2019 4:19 PM
Medical Aid Dsicrimination hearings

Medical Aid Dsicrimination hearings

30 July 2019 3:58 PM
ANC YL Disbanded

ANC YL Disbanded

30 July 2019 3:28 PM
Eskom losses R20.7 Billion in the 2018/2019 financial year

Eskom losses R20.7 Billion in the 2018/2019 financial year

30 July 2019 3:20 PM
Jabu Mabuza appointed as Interim Executive Chairman for Eskom and Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings

Jabu Mabuza appointed as Interim Executive Chairman for Eskom and Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings

29 July 2019 5:23 PM
Stats SA: A quarter of South Africans live in Gauteng

Stats SA: A quarter of South Africans live in Gauteng

29 July 2019 4:50 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Timothy Omotoso’s defence accused of delay tactics
Timothy Omotoso’s defence accused of delay tactics

This after the matter was postponed on Tuesday when lawyers brought an application to compel the state to provide more details around the charges.
Freeman Nomvalo appointed Eskom’s chief restructuring officer
Freeman Nomvalo appointed Eskom’s chief restructuring officer

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement at Megawatt Park, in Johannesburg, during the results announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Stats SA: EC, Mpumalanga have the highest unemployment rates
Stats SA: EC, Mpumalanga have the highest unemployment rates

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke released the quarterly labour force survey, which showed that unemployment rose to 29% in the second quarter of this year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us