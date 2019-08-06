The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Sim Twins: Motivation by doctor's


Guests: Dr Anell Meyer, The twins' Doctor 

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Head of the Clinical Policy Unit at Discovery Health 

Discovery not paying for Neocate for the twins

6 August 2019 6:41 PM
Toni Morrison dies

6 August 2019 5:07 PM
BEHIND THE POLITICS: SHE FIGHTS HER BATTLES SILENTLY

6 August 2019 5:03 PM
Unclaimed Lotto ticket

6 August 2019 4:53 PM
Common calamities could land schools in hot water with parents

6 August 2019 4:46 PM
Zandile Gumede not returning as Ethekwini Mayor

6 August 2019 4:20 PM
3:44 pm - Afternoon Drive with Joanne JosephaNathaniel Mashilo Masemola vs Special Pensions Appeal Board

6 August 2019 3:57 PM
Timothy Omotoso Trial

6 August 2019 3:22 PM
Be cautious of car rentals

5 August 2019 5:29 PM
EWN Headlines
KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously
KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously

The party said this was evident in the ANC's decision to extend Gumede's leave pending an investigation by the party on her future.
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans

The union claims three major banks are not willing to back down from their plans to cut jobs.

Rand hits 2-month low after Moody's comments on Eskom
Rand hits 2-month low after Moody's comments on Eskom

At 1535 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at 14.9800 per dollar, having hit a session low of 15.000 - its weakest since 7 June.

