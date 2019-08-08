The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

JHB CBD Hawkers contribute to the uplifting of the JHB CBD


Guest: Dr Tanya Zack, Town Planner and Visiting Academic with the Wits school of Architecture

Kings & Queens of Comedy with Lindy Johnson

9 August 2019 5:29 PM
The five most haunted buildings in South Africa

9 August 2019 4:58 PM
Little is left of the feminist agenda in South Africa 25 years later

9 August 2019 4:23 PM
Book Lovers Day

9 August 2019 4:04 PM
Race to save embattled lions

9 August 2019 3:52 PM
Womens Day: 1000 Mens March in Alexandra

9 August 2019 3:28 PM
Ramaphosa believes Mkhwebane Unlawfully obtained leaked emails

9 August 2019 3:23 PM
BEHIND THE POLITICS: SHE FIGHTS HER BATTLES SILENTLY

8 August 2019 5:32 PM
Amnesty Issues a travel Advisory for the US

8 August 2019 5:30 PM
NHI Bill announced

8 August 2019 5:23 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
42 arrested on Western Cape roads over long weekend
Since Thursday night, traffic authorities hosted a series of roadblocks, testing driver sobriety.

Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services
According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security prison.
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title
Tiisetso Makhubela's first-half strike was enough for Banyana to retain the title against Zambia, who were making their first final appearance.
