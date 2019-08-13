The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

State capture: Municipal manager testifies on Estina milk project


EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visits Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School

13 August 2019 5:30 PM
KZN ANC confirmed Zandile Gumede removed as eThekewini Mayor

13 August 2019 5:20 PM
Elephants forced to perform circus tricks despite being visibly stressed

13 August 2019 4:33 PM
DA opposes NHI Bill

13 August 2019 4:24 PM
Ivory Park residents prevent Eskom from replacing failed transformer

13 August 2019 4:03 PM
SA unidentified Corpse

13 August 2019 3:51 PM
Solidarity goes after Molefe

13 August 2019 3:25 PM
KZN ANC clarifies Zandile Gumedes Status as eThekwini Mayor

13 August 2019 3:20 PM
Crisis Management is what is needed to curb the Ebola Outbreak impact Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Associate

12 August 2019 5:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured

Mcebisi Jonas was speaking at the launch of his book 'After Dawn: Hope After State Capture' on Tuesday evening.
Lesufi ‘concerned’ over evidence tempering claims in Vosloorus school rape
Lesufi ‘concerned’ over evidence tempering claims in Vosloorus school rape

It's understood the 16-year-old was assaulted last month allegedly by two matriculants at the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus.
Butterworth remains volatile following protest
Butterworth remains volatile following protest

On Monday, police arrested 16 people after angry residents took to the streets demanding an end to the lack of water.
