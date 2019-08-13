The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

KZN ANC confirmed Zandile Gumede removed as eThekewini Mayor


Guest:  Mdumiseni Ntuli Provincial Spokesperson at Anc In Kzn 

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visits Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School

13 August 2019 5:30 PM
Elephants forced to perform circus tricks despite being visibly stressed

13 August 2019 4:33 PM
DA opposes NHI Bill

13 August 2019 4:24 PM
Ivory Park residents prevent Eskom from replacing failed transformer

13 August 2019 4:03 PM
SA unidentified Corpse

13 August 2019 3:51 PM
State capture: Municipal manager testifies on Estina milk project

13 August 2019 3:34 PM
Solidarity goes after Molefe

13 August 2019 3:25 PM
KZN ANC clarifies Zandile Gumedes Status as eThekwini Mayor

13 August 2019 3:20 PM
Crisis Management is what is needed to curb the Ebola Outbreak impact Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Associate

12 August 2019 5:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growth
Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sounding the alarm bells amid infighting in the African National Congress (ANC) and divisions in the country, saying these scared away local and international investors.
ANCWL: Women in ANC as capable as men
ANCWL: Women in ANC as capable as men

The league’s president Bathabile Dlamini told a gathering in Johannesburg on Tuesday night that this should come to an end, stressing that women in the party were as capable as men.
Nel: NPA's silence on high-profile cases deafening
Nel: NPA's silence on high-profile cases deafening

AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit has questioned the absence of high profile cases being dealt with by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of new prosecutions boss Advocate Shamila Batohi.
