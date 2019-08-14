The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Hammanskraal Water


Guest:  Stevens Mokgalapa, Mayor of The City Of Tshwane

PIC Inquiry wraps up without giving Kholofelo Maponya a chance to testify

PIC Inquiry wraps up without giving Kholofelo Maponya a chance to testify

14 August 2019 5:25 PM
Buying a home off plan

Buying a home off plan

14 August 2019 4:58 PM
Social Media Complaints can be seen as defamation

Social Media Complaints can be seen as defamation

14 August 2019 4:32 PM
Sexual abuse trial in SA

Sexual abuse trial in SA

14 August 2019 4:04 PM
Criminal statistics in Gauteng schools since the beginning of 2019

Criminal statistics in Gauteng schools since the beginning of 2019

14 August 2019 3:56 PM
Constantly being on your smartphone can Damage your children

Constantly being on your smartphone can Damage your children

14 August 2019 3:52 PM
Makhura has until Friday to replace 1 male MEC

Makhura has until Friday to replace 1 male MEC

14 August 2019 3:34 PM
PIC Inquiry wraps up

PIC Inquiry wraps up

14 August 2019 3:24 PM
AMCU pre Marikana commemoration

AMCU pre Marikana commemoration

14 August 2019 3:19 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist

Statistics South Africa released a report on Wednesday, showing an increase in retail sales which boded well for economic growth.
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure

By Dr Jack.
Semenya: There's no proof my testosterone levels give me an advantage
Semenya: There's no proof my testosterone levels give me an advantage

Caster Semenya believes the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is targeting her because of her dominance in the 800 metre races.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us