Zephany Nurse reclaims her name - Becoming Miché Solomon.


Joanne speaks to Miché Solomon who the world has known as kidnapped baby Zephany Nurse. She has released a book about the journey that led her to discovering her true identity bur now choses to be called Miché Solomon as she was raised by the women who stole her from Groote Schuur Hospital.

Police responding to school districts with high crime incidents

Police responding to school districts with high crime incidents

15 August 2019 5:10 PM
Forgiving Someone Who Has Wronged You

Forgiving Someone Who Has Wronged You

15 August 2019 5:07 PM
Arrested for being an illegal immigrants when we were not

Arrested for being an illegal immigrants when we were not

15 August 2019 4:29 PM
ConCourt ruling on Independent candidates

ConCourt ruling on Independent candidates

15 August 2019 3:57 PM
Pre-Marikana Commemoration

Pre-Marikana Commemoration

15 August 2019 3:36 PM
Murder Charges against Newcastle Mayor Dropped

Murder Charges against Newcastle Mayor Dropped

15 August 2019 3:18 PM
Hammanskraal Water

Hammanskraal Water

14 August 2019 5:32 PM
PIC Inquiry wraps up without giving Kholofelo Maponya a chance to testify

PIC Inquiry wraps up without giving Kholofelo Maponya a chance to testify

14 August 2019 5:25 PM
Buying a home off plan

Buying a home off plan

14 August 2019 4:58 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts
Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.

Motsoaledi: Lifting visas aimed at boosting tourism
Motsoaledi: Lifting visas aimed at boosting tourism

The department announced that it has relaxed visa laws for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.
Miché Solomon: I'd like a relationship with biological mother
Miché Solomon: I'd like a relationship with biological mother

Miché Solomon was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 when she was just three days old but was reunited with her biological family four years ago.

