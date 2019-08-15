Joanne speaks to Miché Solomon who the world has known as kidnapped baby Zephany Nurse. She has released a book about the journey that led her to discovering her true identity bur now choses to be called Miché Solomon as she was raised by the women who stole her from Groote Schuur Hospital.
Zephany Nurse reclaims her name - Becoming Miché Solomon.
