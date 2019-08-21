The president has signed the Protection, Promotion, Development, and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Bill into law.
The new act aims to prevent the 'unauthorised use and misappropriation of knowledge developed over time' by the country’s indigenous communities.
Adam Haupt, Associate Professor at UCT talks to Nikolaus Bauer about the so-called 'cultural appropriation' Act.
Take a listen
New law aims to curb cultural appropriation in South Africa
The president has signed the Protection, Promotion, Development, and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Bill into law.
|
IPID investigating Tshegofatso Selahle death at the hands of JMPD officers
|
21 August 2019 5:32 PM
|
Submit fraudulent qualifications or misrepresent them will now face up to five years
|
21 August 2019 4:30 PM
|
21 August 2019 4:22 PM
|
21 August 2019 3:52 PM
|
21 August 2019 3:29 PM
|
21 August 2019 3:21 PM
|
Reeva Steenkamp's family to set the record straight in new documentary
|
19 August 2019 5:34 PM
|
19 August 2019 5:00 PM
|
19 August 2019 4:33 PM