New law aims to curb cultural appropriation in South Africa

21 August 2019 5:24 PM

The president has signed the Protection, Promotion, Development, and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Bill into law.



The new act aims to prevent the 'unauthorised use and misappropriation of knowledge developed over time' by the country’s indigenous communities.



Adam Haupt, Associate Professor at UCT talks to Nikolaus Bauer about the so-called 'cultural appropriation' Act.



